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Former Cougars QB Minshew returns to Washington with Arizona to face the Seahawks
By The Associated Press,7 days ago
The Cardinals are looking for quarterback Gardner Minshew to recapture some of his Washington State magic on Sunday when Arizona visits the Seattle Seahawks. Minshew, who excelled for the Cougars under the late coach Mike Leach, has taken over as starter for the Cardinals after leading Arizona to a come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.