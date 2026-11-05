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Somerset County project aims at protecting Maryland’s salt marshes
By Olivia Sweigart,7 days ago
MARION STATION, Md. - The Irish Grove Sanctuary broke ground today on a restoration project as a part of the "Marshes for Tomorrow initiative" through the National Audubon Society. The project is the first marsh restoration project of a much larger initiative aimed at reversing salt marsh loss across the Chesapeake Bay and Maryland's coastal bays.
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