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Jim Cramer says the AI sell-off isn't over, but it isn't another dot-com crash
By Alexa LoMonaco@in/alexa-lomonaco/,7 days ago
The steep sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks likely has further to go, CNBC's Jim Cramer predicted Thursday — but he urged investors not to panic. Growing opposition to new data centers following the midterm elections has raised doubts about future AI infrastructure spending, sending shares of companies tied to the buildout sharply lower.
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