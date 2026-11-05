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Florida GOP staved off major blue wave, but Dems celebrate breaking its House supermajority
7 days ago
MIAMI — While Republicans in Florida did manage to stave off a blue sweep of all state Cabinet positions, House Democrats on Thursday touted what they see as the silver lining from Tuesday’s record turnout: Democratic gains in the state Legislature, which they say will lead to them having more influence in the House than they have had in 30 years.