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Man convicted of 2004 killing is put to death in Florida's 19th execution this year, tying a record
7 days ago
Florida carried out a record-tying 19th execution of the year in an unusual instance of three states administering the death penalty on the same day. Jesse Guardado was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. following a three-drug injection at a state prison in Starke, the governor's office said in a statement. Guardado had pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman inside her Walton County home in 2004 before stealing her jewelry box, $80 and other valuables to buy drugs. The woman had helped him get a job and housing.
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