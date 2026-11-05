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CesiumAstro valued at more than $4.5 billion after raising funds for constellation expansion
By Jason Rainbow,7 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — CesiumAstro announced $730 million in Series D financing Nov. 5 to support the satellite antenna specialist’s transformation into a constellation operator, valuing the Texas-based company above $4.5 billion. To continue reading this article:. Register now to read. 3 free articles this month. You’ll also receive...