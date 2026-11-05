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Washington plans to have its QB1 back to face Penn State
7 days ago
All signs point to Demond Williams Jr. returning to the starting quarterback role when Washington plays Penn State on Saturday in Seattle. “If Demond is feeling good, I don’t see why he wouldn’t play and start,” Washington coach Jedd Fisch said early this week. “But we haven’t been on the field yet. He took some hits in that game. So we just have to make sure that he’s good to go and that he feels right.”