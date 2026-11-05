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Greek Lemon Chicken Soup
By Nicole Harris,7 days ago
Greek Lemon Chicken Soup, traditionally known as Avgolemono, is a Mediterranean classic comfort meal. Simple ingredients, easy cleanup and about 30 minutes for this dinner. I call this my “Feel Better Soup”. Because whatever ails you, this will make you feel better. You are feeling a cold coming on, Eat Lemon Chicken Soup. You’ve been out in the frigid cold all day, Eat Lemon Chicken Soup. Your boyfriend ran off with your best friend, Eat Lemon Chicken Soup (while plotting your revenge).