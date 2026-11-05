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Sugar Land Museum Pitches $4M Facelift With Dino Ride, New Sculptures
By John Becker,4 days ago
Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land — Site of Proposed $4M Renovation. Sugar Land is being asked to help fund a proposed $4 million renovation of the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land. At a joint meeting Tuesday, Executive Director Kavita Self presented plans for new exhibits, sculptures and a dinosaur-themed ride, with the museum aiming to stay open during construction.