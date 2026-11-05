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Houston Protesters Chalk Up 'Time Is Up, Mike' at HISD Chief's Doorstep
By Maddie Taylor Hartley,6 days ago
Demonstrators showed up outside Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles' home on Wednesday armed with chalk, singing a wave-goodbye song and scrawling messages like “Time is up, Mike” on his driveway. The gathering came one day after Gina Hinojosa was announced as Texas governor-elect, a result that has HISD critics counting down the days until Miles' exit from the district he has run since the state took it over in 2023.
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