undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Houston Airports Plans $470M Hobby Expansion, Cargo Growth at Bush
By Maddie Taylor Hartley,7 days ago
Houston's two major airports are in for a round of major upgrades, with officials unveiling six initiatives aimed at cutting wait times and improving the overall travel experience for passengers and businesses alike. The announcements, made at the 2026 State of the Airports event, touch everything from a new insurance program for small businesses to an expanded cargo yard and faster customs processing.