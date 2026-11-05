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NFL Week 9 odds: Lions vs. Dolphins winners; Predictions for full schedule
By Kevin Nogle,7 days ago
The Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, their second straight home game after last week’s loss to the New England Patriots. Miami is not looking to make the playoffs this year, especially after a 1-6 start, but they are still looking to prove they can compete in the NFL, despite being the youngest team in the league, and they will be playing tough this weekend when they host the Lions - a team coached by Miami’s former interim head coach Dan Campbell.