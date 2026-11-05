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Gov. Gianforte Asks Ninth Circuit to Reverse Injunction Allowing Bison on Federal Grazing Allotments
By From Governor Gianforte’s Office,7 days ago
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced the State of Montana has filed its opening brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, asking the court to reverse a district court’s preliminary injunction that allows American Prairie Foundation (APF) to keep its bison on three federal grazing allotments in Phillips County.
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