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Missoula nonprofit seeks to bridge the gap after federal funding loss
By Ellis Juhlin Montana Free Press,7 days ago
The Climate Catalyst Fund provides gap funding for projects that lower carbon pollution. A small crowd gathered in the outdoor lot at Home ReSource on a chilly October morning. Standing between pallets of repurposed lumber, stacks of lawn chairs, planter boxes, and rolls of fencing at the materials reuse store, the group’s eyes were drawn upward to a ground-mounted 115-panel solar array casting a long shadow across the yard.