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Polson Police Foundation Announces Shop With a Cop Event to Bring Christmas Joy to 20 Lake County Children
By From Polson Police Foundation,7 days ago
POLSON, Mont. — The Polson Police Foundation is preparing to bring a little extra Christmas magic to 20 children from across Lake County through its upcoming Shop With a Cop event on Saturday, December 5, 2026, in Polson, Montana. Thanks to funding support from Glacier Bank and the Federal...