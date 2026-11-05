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Analysis: Legal issues involved in Matthew Farwell trial in Sandra Birchmore's death
By NICOLE MOEDER, NBC 10 NEWS,7 days ago
What legal theories does the prosecution use against Matthew Farwell?. What defense claim involves Sandra Birchmore's mental health?. Editor's Note: This story includes mentions of sexual abuse and suicide. Discretion advised. Closing arguments will take place Friday in Matthew Farwell's trial in the death of Sandra Birchmore. Farwell, of Easton,...