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Chicago police strengthen criticized missing person policy for the first time in a decade
By Mariana Quezada, Invisible Institute,7 days ago
This story is being copublished by Invisible Institute and the Chicago Reader. The Chicago Police Department has rewritten an internal policy that allowed officers to easily close missing persons cases they did not solve. This new policy, finalized in February and obtained through a public records request by Invisible Institute,...
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