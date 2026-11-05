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‘The people’s wave’: Arizona activists talk pathways to change after Election Day
By River Graziano,4 days ago
Responding to projected results from Tuesday's midterm election, civic engagement and advocacy coalition Activate 48 celebrated the previous night’s wins, outlined expectations for candidates-elect come January 2027 and encouraged ongoing community engagement. The coalition — consisting of Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), Chispa Arizona and Our Voice...
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