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Elkin Buckin' Elks Versus Cherryville Ironmen NCHSAA 2A Football Playoff Preview
7 days ago
Cherryville, NC (WNN) - Excitement is building as the Cherryville Ironmen prepare for their first-round NCHSAA 2A playoff game Friday, November 6, 2006, when they host the Buckin' Elks of Elkin High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm at Rudisill Stadium in Cherryville, NC. There are many sports writers and coaches across the state who believe this Ironmen team can make a deep postseason run. Although the ultimate goal is to be playing on championship weekend, December 10-12, Coach Patrick Bowman has kept his team focused on one game, one week at a time all season. He and his staff have done a great job of keeping the players focused on each game and resisting the temptation to look beyond easier teams. In several post-game interviews with Wise News Network, Coach Bowman has stated that he always chooses his guys. The team has bought into this philosophy as Bowman has built a culture of winning in just three seasons. The coaching staff's confidence in the players has helped them build confidence in themselves. It will take more than just confidence to keep playing until December. Fortunately, Cherryville is blessed with many playmakers at skill positions, giving them an opportunity as long as they execute their game plan each week.