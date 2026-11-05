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Salted Butterscotch Pudding (Italian Budino Style)
By Callan Wenner,4 days ago
Butterscotch pudding is one of those desserts that sounds old-fashioned until you make it from scratch and realize it's actual perfection. This version is inspired by an Italian budino - a silky, thick set pudding served in individual cups that feels like something you'd order at a nice restaurant. Deep butterscotch flavor, an ultra-smooth texture, and a homemade salted butterscotch caramel on top (with a touch of whiskey for good measure).