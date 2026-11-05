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OSU EXTENSION SERVICE & TILLAMOOK 4H: Got Extra Mugs? Donate Them for a Great Cause!
By Editor,7 days ago
Help us spread holiday cheer to home-bound seniors in Tillamook County!. The OSU Extension Service and Tillamook 4-H are collecting mugs to create festive holiday centerpieces for local senior meal recipients. If you have mugs taking up space in your cabinet, or that old holiday mug you have to get rid of since you bought a new one, we’d love to give them a second life.