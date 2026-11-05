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SBJ Football: Raiders find tailwinds on TikTok
By Ben Fischer,7 days ago
The NFL would have obviously preferred last Friday’s ruling from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on the Sunday Ticket antitrust lawsuit to go differently, and the threat of eventually paying a multibillion-dollar judgment or being forced to change media strategies shouldn’t be waved away lightly. But some insiders spun this as a positive, viewing the appellate ruling as one step closer to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the NFL believes it can win a more fundamental argument: That a league bundling their teams’ media rights isn’t an antitrust violation to begin with.