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Eastern Nebraska, including rural areas, favored online sports betting while the rest of the state said ‘no’
By Aaron Bonderson,7 days ago
People in north-central Nebraska adamantly struck down two ballot measures that would have legalized online sports wagering. Measure 440 would have created a constitutional amendment that made online sports betting legal in the state, while Measure 441 would have created rules and authorized the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to regulate it.