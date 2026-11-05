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‘Reevaluate and reverse': Nebraska hospital leaders ask Congress to roll back Medicaid cuts
By Macy Byars,7 days ago
The Nebraska Hospital Association has called upon federal lawmakers to reconsider cuts to the federal Medicaid program. In a statement Thursday, the NHA said cuts could “severely compromise access to care for Nebraskans,” especially those in rural areas. “Nebraska's rural hospitals are facing uncertain futures with increasing costs,...
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