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OSC delivered record results for federal employees in fiscal 2026
By Charles Baldis,7 days ago
In fiscal 2026, the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) achieved some of the strongest results in agency history despite a government shutdown that furloughed employees for 43 days. The credit for this performance belongs to OSC’s career employees. These outcomes matter because they show OSC is open, active and available to federal employees who need us.