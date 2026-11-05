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A long-running discrimination case could affect how federal workers pursue class-action claims
By Terry Gerton,6 days ago
Summary: More than a decade after Black and Asian American NASA employees challenged the agency's performance evaluation system, the case is now focused on the standards federal workers must meet to pursue class-action discrimination claims. Attorneys for the employees argue a recent Equal Employment Opportunity Commission decision could reshape those cases governmentwide.