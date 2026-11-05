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Why Black Governors Should Follow Wes Moore’s Lead on Education
By Dr. Shauna D.A. Knox,7 days ago
On Nov. 3, Democrats had historic wins in governors’ races around the country. And because no president has the authority to veto a governor’s state budget, every new Democratic governor is a rare opportunity for students of color. Governors propose budgets and sign the laws that reach our schools, which is why Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, David Crowley in Wisconsin, Aaron Ford in Nevada and Stacey Plaskett in the U.S. Virgin Islands have the power to change what our students face at home and in class.