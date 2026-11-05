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Whiskers Without Borders
6 days ago
Raven is a beautiful tortie girl, although you might not guess it at first glance. She’s almost entirely black, with just a hint of that gorgeous tortie coloring. Raven is an extremely shy girl who will need a patient and understanding adopter willing to give her the time and space she needs to feel safe. She may not be the kitty who runs up to greet you right away, but she deserves someone who will see the sweet girl beneath that shy exterior and give her a chance to blossom at her own pace.