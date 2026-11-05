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Russia and Ukraine exchange airstrikes as US envoy describes renewed security talks as productive
By DEREK GATOPOULOS - Associated Press,7 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine exchanged airstrikes overnight as the second day of talks on Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction and security guarantees once the fighting ends wrapped up in Brussels on Thursday. The latest Russian aerial barrage underscored the scale of the rebuilding task, as did the...