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YOUR VIEW: Parking plan ‘deserves more scrutiny’
By Collin Ward,4 days ago
Apparently, Plymouth has a parking problem. The proposed solution is to pave more of the town. According to the Plymouth Independent, the town is considering a $1.2 million to $1.5 million project to expand parking behind Nathaniel Morton Elementary School from 60 spaces to 150. The project would add nearly 10,000 square feet of pavement and provide free public parking outside school hours. Officials describe it as a “win-win.”
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