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Relay For Life Returns To The South Bay
6 days ago
Community events kick off the journey to Relay For Life–San Diego in Imperial Beach. Relay For Life San Diego is returning to the South Bay, bringing neighbors, families, businesses, and cancer advocates together for a shared purpose: celebrating survivors, remembering loved ones, and supporting the fight against cancer. The excitement begins this fall with community activities leading up to the main Relay event at Mar Vista High School in June 2027.