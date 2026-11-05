Magnolia Project Silent Auction

\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003ci>Because no neighbor should go hungry.\u003c/i>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Join us for an evening supporting the Magnolia Project, “The People’s Choice Pantry,” on Sunday, November 8, at 5 p.m., at 633 9th Street in Imperial Beach. This silent auction will help Magnolia Project bring food and hope to families in our community.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Bid on items like vacation destinations, romantic weekend getaways, and so much more. Enjoy an 8-foot charcuterie board, a mocktail bar, and desserts! There is a $20 prepaid admission fee per person, which can be paid via Venmo to @Project-OneOne. We hope to see you there!\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ci>VOL. 40, NO. 45 - Nov. 5, 2026\u003c/i>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>