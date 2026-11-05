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Joliet Man Charged Following Drug Investigation
7 days ago
On November 5, 2026, at 6:41 a.m., members of the Joliet Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, Tactical Unit, K9 Unit, Neighborhood Policing Team, and Patrol Division, along with the Will County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Eunice Avenue. The warrant stemmed from a Narcotics Unit investigation into suspected illegal drug sales, during which Cesar Hurtado (35, Joliet) was identified as a suspect.
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