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Nicki Minaj Tells Critics to ‘Stay Mad’ After Polling Site Mockery and GOP Midterm Losses
By Ny MaGee,7 days ago
*Nicki Minaj has a message for anyone laughing at her after the midterms: “Stay tuned & STAY MAD.”. The rapper, 43, shared a 15-point list on X on Wednesday, Nov. 4, a day after Democrats took control of Congress. Her post landed while social media users were still mocking her Election Day stop at a New Hampshire polling site, where she couldn’t cast a ballot.