undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Newsom seeks to clear death row, commutes sentences for hundreds of prisoners
By Jeanne KuangNigel Duara, CalMatters.org, Special to LassenNews.com,7 days ago
Governor Gavin Newsom is commuting the death sentences of 548 people, clearing the California death row for the first time since the state conducted hangings in the late 19th century. It is a monumental move in the history of capital punishment in America: The prisoners represent more than a quarter...