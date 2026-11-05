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Jets Not Planning To Trade Breece Hall
By Connor Byrne,7 days ago
Jets running back Breece Hall came up in trade rumors in the lead-up to the November 2025 deadline. Although Hall was in a contract year at the time and the Jets were miles from contention, they turned down offers and kept him through the season. When the offseason rolled around, the Jets prevented Hall from leaving in free agency via the franchise tag and then handed him a three-year, $43.5MM deal in May.