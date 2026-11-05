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Beverly Morrison | 1957 - 2026
4 days ago
EAGLE BUTTE, SD – Beverly Morrison, 69, of Eagle Butte passed away Sunday October 25, 2026, at Monument Health Hospice House, Rapid City. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., MDT, Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the Dupree Multipurpose Building, Dupree. Burial will follow in the Morrison Family Cemetery, Takini. A wake service will be at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the multipurpose building with a procession from the 2-mile east of Dupree at 4:00 p.m.