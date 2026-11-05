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Metallica’s Life Burns Faster Fan Experience Brings the Band’s World to The Venetian in Las Vegas
By Amy Harris,5 days ago
A Free Fan Experience Filled With Memorabilia, Photo Opportunities and Exclusive Sphere Merchandise. Metallica fans heading to Las Vegas for the band’s Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere have another reason to make a stop at The Venetian Resort. The Life Burns Faster Experience brings the band’s history, artwork, memorabilia and exclusive merchandise together in a dedicated fan space just steps from the pedestrian bridge to Sphere. Best of all, admission is free and open to the public, so you don’t need a concert ticket to check it out.