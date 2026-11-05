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Slow Cooker Beef Stew
By Meredith,6 days ago
An easy beef stew in the slow cooker should taste like it took all day, and this one does (thanks to your slow cooker!). There is just a little bit of up front work required to chop your vegetables and sear the beef, and then the slow cooker does the rest while you go about your day. What you end up with is rich and hearty: tender potatoes and carrots that still hold their shape, and beef that pulls apart with a fork.