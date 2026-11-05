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Red Velvet's Joy Lost Weight Playing A Job Seeker Juggling Multiple Jobs In "One-Of-A-Kind Romance"
By Hana,7 days ago
Red Velvet's Joy has revealed why she looked noticeably slimmer earlier this year: her new drama role on One-Of-A-Kind Romance kept her running nonstop. On November 5, Joy appeared in a new video on Kian84's YouTube channel "Life 84." The two first got to know each other on "I Live Alone." When Kian84 asked whether she had been filming a drama around the time of the "Rainbow Bazaar" event earlier this year, Joy said she was. "That was when I really lost the most weight. It was so hard," she admitted.