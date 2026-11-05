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Crazy Silly ‘Shift’ in WV; Smith’s Claims Fall Flat
By TJ Meadows,7 days ago
Listen to “Crazy Silly ‘Shift’ in WV; Smith’s Claims Fall Flat” on Spreaker. West Virginia Senate President Randy Smith released a statement Wednesday after the midterm election claiming voters returned a Republican supermajority to the state Senate because “they’ve seen what Senate Republicans do with the trust voters place in us.” He went on to say, “voters gave us a clear mandate to keep going, and that’s exactly what we intend to do.”
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