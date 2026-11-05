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Hartfield Academy Students Pack, Pray Over, and Deliver Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes
By Mississippi Monitor,6 days ago
Elementary students at Hartfield Academy will put their faith into action during the school’s annual Shoebox Packing and Prayer Event on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 8 a.m. Students will pack shoeboxes with school supplies, personal care items, toys, and handwritten notes as part of Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse that delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to children around the world.