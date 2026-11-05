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Westchester Election Day Ballots Remain Mostly Uncounted Days Later
By Jay Sears, Publisher of MyRye.com,7 days ago
According to a MyRye.com estimate based on various county sources, it’s possible only 17% of Election Day ballots have been counted so far, nearly two full days after polls closed Tuesday evening. The estimate was made using the small amount of information available, as the Westchester County Board of Elections (WBOE) has left residents and local media in an information vacuum.