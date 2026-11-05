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ASCAP PARTNERS WITH PROJECT HEALTHY MINDS
7 days ago
News broke on Thursday that the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has announced a "major expansion of its industry-leading Wellness Program, launched in 2019, with a new mental health member benefit in collaboration with Project Healthy Minds, the leading mental health tech nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to mental health services across the United States. The initiative provides ASCAP songwriter, composer and music publisher members with confidential access to a comprehensive ecosystem of mental health services, therapy options and wellness tools to support creators at every stage of their careers."