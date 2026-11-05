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SAGE integrates with Kaeser & Blair
By Marie Fennema,6 days ago
SAGE, a provider of software and marketing solutions for the promotional products industry, announced a new integration with Kaeser & Blair (K&B), a promotional products distributor. The integration connects SAGE-powered dealer websites and client stores directly to K&B’s back-office enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing systems, creating a more efficient, automated order management process.