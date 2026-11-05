undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
15 Years for stolen firearms
7 days ago
Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) — A convicted felon from Alamogordo has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for stealing two firearms from a gun dealer in El Paso and transporting them across state lines. Federal prosecutors say Shawn Cole Camu, 38, stole the weapons in January and took them back to New Mexico, where he planned to sell them for drug money. Camu later pleaded guilty to three federal firearms charges and received the maximum sentence allowed by law.