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STAHLS’ launches 5-year collegiate partnership in Texas
By Marie Fennema,4 days ago
STAHLS’ has entered into a five-year agreement with the University Co-op in Austin, Texas, to expand its licensed apparel and personalized merchandise program. The partnership combines Hotronix heat printing equipment, Fan Edition software and sales kiosks, and Fulfill Engine automation technology, decoration products, blank apparel, and marketing support. The...