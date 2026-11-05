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Pilot Unhurt After Emergency Belly Landing at Double Eagle Airport
7 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pilot escaped injury Thursday morning after making an emergency belly landing at Double Eagle Airport on Albuquerque’s West Side. According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at approximately 10:36 a.m. to the airport at 7401 Atrisco NW after receiving reports of an aircraft emergency involving a landing gear malfunction.
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