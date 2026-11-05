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Zipline Raises $1.5 Billion At $21.5 Billion Valuation To Build Nationwide Drone Delivery Network
By Amit Chowdhry,7 days ago
Zipline, an autonomous drone delivery company headquartered in South San Francisco, has raised $1.5 billion in financing at a $21.5 billion post-money valuation. The funding round was led by Paradigm, WCM Investment Management, and Layer Global, with participation from Valor Equity Partners, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Uber, Tiger Global, J.P. Morgan, ARK Invest, and Salesforce Ventures.