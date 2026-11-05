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Fujifilm enters global strategic partnership with ePac Flexible Packaging
By Marie Fennema,4 days ago
Fujifilm announced a global strategic alliance with ePac Flexible Packaging, an international provider of flexible packaging solutions. At the heart of the new partnership sits the FUJIFILM J Press FP790. According to Fujifilm, the relationship between the two companies underlines its commitment to bringing digital flexible packaging solutions into mainstream printing.